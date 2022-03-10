Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Zach 12 hours ago Business Leave a comment 35 Views

Today, Thursday, March 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at $21.0239 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at $20.8764 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.79% or 14.7 cents, trading around 21.05 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8853 and a maximum of 21.0648 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.8764 – Sell: $20.8764
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.42
  • Bancomer: Buy: $20.28 – Sell: $21.18
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80
  • Monex: Buy: $20.63 – Sell: $21.63
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $21.52
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84
  • Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 39 thousand 119.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, the peso recovers 45 cents

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.18 pesos, for $27.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Price of the dollar today March 10, peso loses the day

Today, Tuesday, March 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9495 pesos per unit with an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved