Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, March 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at $21.0239 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at $20.8764 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.79% or 14.7 cents, trading around 21.05 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8853 and a maximum of 21.0648 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8764 – Sell: $20.8764

: Buy $20.8764 – Sell: $20.8764 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.42

: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.42 Bancomer: Buy: $20.28 – Sell: $21.18

Buy: $20.28 – Sell: $21.18 Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00 IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15

Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80

Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80 Monex: Buy: $20.63 – Sell: $21.63

Buy: $20.63 – Sell: $21.63 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60 Santander: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $21.52

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $21.52 Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84

Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84 Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 39 thousand 119.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, the peso recovers 45 cents

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.18 pesos, for $27.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.