Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, March 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at $21.0239 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at $20.8764 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.79% or 14.7 cents, trading around 21.05 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8853 and a maximum of 21.0648 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.8764 – Sell: $20.8764
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $20.24 – Sell: $21.42
- Bancomer: Buy: $20.28 – Sell: $21.18
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
- IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.50 – Sale: $21.80
- Monex: Buy: $20.63 – Sell: $21.63
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60
- Santander: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $21.52
- Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84
- Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.80
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 39 thousand 119.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $23.18 pesos, for $27.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
