Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, March 31, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.9280 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $19.8663 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.32% or 6.3 cents, trading around 19.94 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.8178, not seen since August 4, 2021, and a maximum of 19.9415 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8663 – Sell: $19.8663
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.23 – Sell: $20.41
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.24 – Sell: $20.14
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50
  • Santander: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.46
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.55
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $46,583.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.12 pesos, for $26.18 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

