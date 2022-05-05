Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.0729 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.0808 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.44% or 9 cents, trading around 20.11 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.0057 and a maximum of 20.1208 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0808 – Sell: $20.0808

: Buy $20.0808 – Sell: $20.0808 HSBC : Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91

: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91 Bancomer: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.57

Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.57 Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40 IXE: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66

Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99

Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99 Monex: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.29

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.29 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.93

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.93 Exchange: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.94

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.94 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 39 thousand 377.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.21 pesos, for 24.90 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

