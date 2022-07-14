Business

Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read

Today, Thursday, July 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9652 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.6806 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 1% or 20.8 cents, trading around 20.94 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.7236 and a maximum of 20.9587 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.6806 – Sell: $20.6806
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,764 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso closes day with slight advance

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.93 pesos, for $24.73 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

For the first time in 20 years, the euro and the dollar are worth the same

5 mins ago

These are the best airlines in the world for 2022

16 mins ago

Brent and Texas oil prices today, July 14: How much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

27 mins ago

These are the best airlines in the world for 2022

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button