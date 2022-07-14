Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, July 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9652 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.6806 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 1% or 20.8 cents, trading around 20.94 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.7236 and a maximum of 20.9587 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6806 – Sell: $20.6806

: Buy $20.6806 – Sell: $20.6806 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18

: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77

Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11

Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,764 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.93 pesos, for $24.73 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.