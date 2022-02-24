Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Thursday, February 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6075 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.2646 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 1.31% or 26.5 cents, trading around 20.51 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2378 and a maximum of 20.5782 pesos. In the broad basket of major crosses, only the Japanese yen appreciates.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2646 – Sell: $20.2646
- HSBC: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60
- Banamex: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.04
- Bancomer: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $20.78
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.20
- IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90
- Monex: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $21.17
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
- Santander: Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $21.11
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.80
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.20
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $35,689.0 with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $23.00 pesos, for $27.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
