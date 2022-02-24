Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso begins with depreciation

James 2 hours ago News, World Leave a comment 62 Views

Today, Thursday, February 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6075 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.2646 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 1.31% or 26.5 cents, trading around 20.51 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2378 and a maximum of 20.5782 pesos. In the broad basket of major crosses, only the Japanese yen appreciates.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2646 – Sell: $20.2646
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $21.04
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.88 – Sale: $20.78
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.20
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $21.17
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $21.11
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.80
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $35,689.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, peso closes again with advance

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.00 pesos, for $27.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Rick Scott reaffirmed that statehood does not have enough support in Congress

Washington D.C. – At a time when the Democratic leadership of the Low camera seeks …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved