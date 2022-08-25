Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens session with appreciation

Today, Thursday, August 25, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9190 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 19.9122 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.10% or 2 cents, trading around 19.8753 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.8504 and a maximum of 19.9280 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9122 – Sell: $19.9122

: Buy $19.9122 – Sell: $19.9122 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,617 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, exchange rate below 20 pesos

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.85 pesos, for $23.51 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.