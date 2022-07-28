Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Thursday, July 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3015 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.4330 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.12% or 2.5 cents, trading around 20.43 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3384 and a maximum of 20.4389 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4330 – Sell: $20.4330

: Buy $20.4330 – Sell: $20.4330 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,240 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.64 pesos, for $24.69 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

