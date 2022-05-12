Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with depreciation
Today, Thursday, May 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3443 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.2857 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.44% or 9 cents, trading around 20.40 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2738 and a maximum of 20.4739 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2857 – Sell: $20.2857
- HSBC: Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70
- Banamex: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.84
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.68
- IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
- Monex: Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.94
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.10
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
- Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
- Exchange: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.82
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.10
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 28 thousand 453.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $21.22 pesos, for 24.91 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.