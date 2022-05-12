Business

Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Thursday, May 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.3443 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.2857 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.44% or 9 cents, trading around 20.40 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2738 and a maximum of 20.4739 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2857 – Sell: $20.2857
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.96 – Sell: $20.70
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.84
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.68
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.94 – Sale: $20.94
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.10
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.82
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 28 thousand 453.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.22 pesos, for 24.91 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

