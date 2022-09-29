Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with slight depreciation

Today, Thursday, September 29, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1367 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.1370 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing a depreciation of 0.05% or 1 cent and trading around 20.13 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.1225 and a maximum of 20.2787. pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1370 – Sell: $20.1370

: Buy $20.1370 – Sell: $20.1370 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,255 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, drops 21 cents and gives the peso a break

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.60 pesos, for $22.08 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.