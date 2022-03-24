Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Thursday, March 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1669 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.1876 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.11% or 2.3 cents, trading at 20.20 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.1637 and a maximum of 20.2383 pesos. With this, the peso adds ten sessions of appreciation, accumulating an advance of 3.53% or 73.9 cents.

The main reason for the appreciation of the peso today is that the market is waiting for the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy announcement scheduled for today at 1:00 p.m., where an interest rate increase of at least 50 basis points.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1876 – Sell: $20.1876
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.73
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.50
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.50
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.70
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.77 – Sale: $20.77
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.29
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.83
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.90

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,000.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.14 pesos, for $26.56 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

