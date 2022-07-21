Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Thursday, July 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5744 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.5590 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a moderate appreciation of 0.10% or 2.1 cents, trading around 20.54 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5085 and a maximum of 20.5975 pesos. The dollar-weighted index shows an advance of 0.08%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5590 – Sell: $20.5590

: Buy $20.5590 – Sell: $20.5590 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87

: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.75 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.73

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.73 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $22,702 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.94 pesos, for $24.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

