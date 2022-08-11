Business

Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Today, Thursday, August 11, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9374 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.0331 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.27% or 5.4 cents, trading around 19.97 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9677 and a maximum of 20.0489 pesos.

The peso accumulates four consecutive sessions of appreciation, accumulating an advance of 2.07% or 42.2 cents in that period.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0331 – Sell: $20.0331
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $24,617 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, falls back and the peso manages to appreciate

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.62 pesos, for $24.37 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Elon Musk’s antics may finally be catching up with him

6 hours ago

The growing number of Chinese homeowners who refuse to pay their mortgages (and why it causes alarm)

6 hours ago

Domino’s failed in its attempt to sell pizza in Italy

12 hours ago

Price of the dollar today August 10, peso manages to appreciate

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button