Business

Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 28 1 minute read

Today, Thursday, September 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9270 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 19.89 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.71% or 14.2 cents, trading around 19.88 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.8401 and a maximum of 20.0787 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.89 – Sell: $19.89
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,107 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Wednesday, peso advances 8 cents due to the Fed effect

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.65 pesos, for $22.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Will it be worth $91 thousand? You can have an equal $1 coin at home

7 hours ago

How to join a class action against Ticketmaster and Walmart

7 hours ago

Price of the dollar in Colombia today, September 24 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

13 hours ago

The demand for portable batteries increases and here we tell you what options there are

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button