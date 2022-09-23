Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Thursday, September 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9270 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 19.89 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.71% or 14.2 cents, trading around 19.88 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.8401 and a maximum of 20.0787 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.89 – Sell: $19.89

: Buy $19.89 – Sell: $19.89 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,107 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.65 pesos, for $22.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

