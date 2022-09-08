Business

Price of the dollar today Thursday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

Photo of James James3 hours ago
Today, Thursday, September 8, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0559 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 19.9620 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, consumer inflation in Mexico was at an annual rate of 8.70% in August. The core component, which determines the trajectory of inflation in the medium and long term, stood at 8.05%, accumulating 21 consecutive months on the rise.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9620 – Sell: $19.9620
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,179 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.98 pesos, for $22.99 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

