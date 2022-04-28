Business

Price of the dollar today Thursday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Thursday, April 28, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4696 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Wednesday, at $20.4008 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the exchange rate momentarily touched the important technical level of 20.50 pesos per dollar (interbank). The market is pondering the surprise drop in US GDP and how this may move the Fed’s rate normalization.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4008 – Sell: $20.4008
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.27
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $20.62
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.66
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.74
  • IXE: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99
  • Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.43 – Sale: $20.97
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.8974 – Sale: $20.9079
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $21.09

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 39 thousand 433.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.50 pesos, for 25.48 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

