Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso begins with depreciation

Zach 12 mins ago Business Leave a comment 24 Views

Today, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.5257 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $20.5212 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.27% or 5.6 cents, trading around 20.52 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3919 and a maximum of 20.5319 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5212 – Sell: $20.5212
  • HSBC: Purchase: $19.96- Sale: $20.70
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $21.03
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10
  • Monex: Buy: $20.12 – Sell: $21.12
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.29
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.07
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.87
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $44,509.0 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso loses 14 cents in the session

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.89 pesos, for $27.50 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Russian invasion in Ukraine and bad news for Renault and Volkswagen

Recommended Prices had already broken records long before Russia declared war on the Ukrainian country. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved