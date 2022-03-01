Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.5257 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $20.5212 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.27% or 5.6 cents, trading around 20.52 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3919 and a maximum of 20.5319 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5212 – Sell: $20.5212

: Buy $20.5212 – Sell: $20.5212 HSBC : Purchase: $19.96- Sale: $20.70

: Purchase: $19.96- Sale: $20.70 Banamex : Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $21.03

: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $21.03 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.74 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.75 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10 Monex: Buy: $20.12 – Sell: $21.12

Buy: $20.12 – Sell: $21.12 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.29

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.29 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.07

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.87 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $44,509.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.89 pesos, for $27.50 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

