Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the dollar quotes at $21.3867 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $21.3182 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.34% or 7.3 cents, trading around 21.38 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2505 and a maximum of 21.4630 pesos, a level not seen from December 3, 2021.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $21.3182 – Sell: $21.3182

: Buy $21.3182 – Sell: $21.3182 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $20.69 – Sell: $21.43

: Buy: $20.69 – Sell: $21.43 Bancomer: Buy: $20.68 – Sell: $21.58

Buy: $20.68 – Sell: $21.58 Banorte: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.60 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.60 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40 Monex: Purchase: $20.97 – Sale: $21.97

Purchase: $20.97 – Sale: $21.97 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $20.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $20.60 – Sale: $21.60 Santander: Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.93

Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.93 Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.83

Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.83 Banregio: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $22.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 38 thousand 806.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso registers fall of 42 cents

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.32 pesos, for $28.00 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.