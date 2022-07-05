Business

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens day down

Today, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5176 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.3024 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.65% or 13.1 cents, trading around 20.41 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2351 and a maximum of 20.4422 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3024- Sell: $20.3024
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,333 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.07 pesos, for $24.51 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

