Business

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens day without changes

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Today, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9759 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.0093 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session unchanged, trading at 19.99 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9593 and a maximum of 20.0149 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,651 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso gains first session of the week

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.71 pesos, for $22.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dollar closer to $ 5,000 revives ghost of exchange control

4 hours ago

Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 17 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

16 hours ago

Price of the dollar today October 17, the peso wins the session

16 hours ago

Dollar reaches maximum level in 20 years; Tesla sinks 50 percent

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button