Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens session with gain

Today, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8983 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 19.9285 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with an appreciation of 0.10% or 2 cents, trading around 19.92 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.8965 and a maximum of 19.9490 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9285 – Sell: $19.9285

: Buy $19.9285 – Sell: $19.9285 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,393 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.75 pesos, for $22.70 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

