Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0119 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.0121 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.37% or 7.4 cents, trading around 19.95 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9128 and a maximum of 20.0340 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0121 – Sell: $20.0121

: Buy $20.0121 – Sell: $20.0121 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at 20,427 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.07 pesos, for $23.46 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

