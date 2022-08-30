Business

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with appreciation

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Today, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0119 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.0121 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.37% or 7.4 cents, trading around 19.95 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9128 and a maximum of 20.0340 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0121 – Sell: $20.0121
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at 20,427 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is how the exchange rate is found

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.07 pesos, for $23.46 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

DACO records a record number of solar panel complaints in August

13 mins ago

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 29, 2022

2 hours ago

Elon Musk invites people to have “more babies”

2 hours ago

How long does the wrap last on cars?

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button