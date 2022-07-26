Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4675 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.4478 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.31% or 6.4 cents, trading around 20.53 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.4112 and a maximum of 20.5389 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4478 – Sell: $20.4478

: Buy $20.4478 – Sell: $20.4478 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,891 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.76 pesos, for $24.57 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

