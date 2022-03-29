Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.9451 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $20.1035 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.96% or 19.3 cents, trading around 19.93 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.1373 and a minimum of 19.9254 pesos.

Most currencies are gaining ground against the dollar today. The Russian ruble stands out with 10.19%, the Hungarian forint with 3.01%, the Swedish crown with 2.24%, the Polish zloty with 2.13%, the Czech crown with 1.88%, the Turkish lira with 1.69%, the Danish crown with 1.24% and the euro with 1.22%.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1035 – Sell: $20.1035

: Buy $20.1035 – Sell: $20.1035 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.63

: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.63 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $20.39 Banorte: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.40 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $18.10 – Sale: $21.10 IXE: Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $18.95 – Sale: $20.40 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50 Monex: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.54

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.54 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60 Santander: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.72

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.72 Exchange: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.55

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.55 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $47,699.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.20 pesos, for $26.23 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

