Business

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3781 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.4706 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.52% or 10.6 cents, trading around 20.36 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3180 and a maximum of 20.5288 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4706 – Sell: $20.4706
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.75
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.73
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $22,205 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.85 pesos, for $24.47 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

