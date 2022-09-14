Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0515 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 19.8806 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.20% or 3.9 cents, trading around 19.80 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 19.8610 and a minimum of 19.7872 pesos.

The Mexican peso depreciated after US inflation was published, which stood at 8.3% annually, slightly above market expectations.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8806 – Sell: $19.8806

: Buy $19.8806 – Sell: $19.8806 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,416 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso wins its fourth session in a row

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.10 pesos, for $23.16 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.