Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation

Zach 24 mins ago Business Leave a comment 35 Views

Today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.8631 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $20.9105 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.15% or 3.1 cents, trading around 20.88 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8440 and a maximum of 20.9300 pesos per dollar, ranking 13th among appreciated currencies.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.9105 – Sell: $20.9105
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.38
  • Bancomer: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.16
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.20
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.20
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50
  • Monex: Buy: $20.46 – Sell: $21.46
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.99
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $21.50
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.42
  • Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,861.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso gains first session of the week

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.93 pesos, for $27.26 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Price of the dollar today March 14, peso wins this session

Today, Monday, March 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9130 pesos per unit with an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved