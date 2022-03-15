Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.8631 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at $20.9105 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.15% or 3.1 cents, trading around 20.88 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.8440 and a maximum of 20.9300 pesos per dollar, ranking 13th among appreciated currencies.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.9105 – Sell: $20.9105
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.38
- Bancomer: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.16
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.20
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
- IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.20
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50
- Monex: Buy: $20.46 – Sell: $21.46
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.99
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40
- Santander: Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $21.50
- Exchange: Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.42
- Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.60
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,861.0 with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.93 pesos, for $27.26 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
