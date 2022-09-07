Business

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1281 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.1448 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing a depreciation of 0.04% or 1 cent, trading around 20.15 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.0811 and a maximum of 20.1887. pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.1448 – Sell: $20.1448
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $18,842 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.93 pesos, for $23.01 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

