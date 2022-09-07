Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1281 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.1448 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing a depreciation of 0.04% or 1 cent, trading around 20.15 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.0811 and a maximum of 20.1887. pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1448 – Sell: $20.1448

: Buy $20.1448 – Sell: $20.1448 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $18,842 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso loses ground in the session

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.93 pesos, for $23.01 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.