Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today Wednesday of September 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3217 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.3508 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.36% or 7.2 cents, trading around 20.46 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3544 and a maximum of 20.5804 pesos per dollar, level not seen since August 3.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3508 – Sell: $20.3508

: Buy $20.3508 – Sell: $20.3508 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,145 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.48 pesos, for $21.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

