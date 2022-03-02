Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6878 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $20.6397 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.27% or 5.5 cents, trading around 20.71 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.6343 and a maximum of 20.7659 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6397 – Sell: $20.6397

: Buy $20.6397 – Sell: $20.6397 HSBC : Purchase: $19.96- Sale: $20.70

: Purchase: $19.96- Sale: $20.70 Banamex : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.19

: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.19 Bancomer: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $20.90 Banorte: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50 IXE: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.10 Monex: Buy: $20.33 – Sell: $21.33

Buy: $20.33 – Sell: $21.33 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.23

Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.23 Exchange: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.98

Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.98 Banregio: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $43,707.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.95 pesos, for $27.61 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

