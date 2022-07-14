Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso closes with slight advance

Today, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.7285 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxicothe exchange rate ended the day at 20.6806 pesos per unit.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, inflation in the United States accelerated in June, reaching an annual rate of 9.1% and a monthly rate of 1.3%. After the publication of inflation in the US, the exchange rate in Mexico reached the level of 21 pesos per dollar.

In the US, observed inflation is converging more and more towards the adverse scenario, where inflation could reach a level of 10% this year.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8321- Sell: $20.8321

: Buy $20.8321- Sell: $20.8321 HSBC : Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.84

: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.84 Banamex : Buy: $20.20 – Sell: $21.34

: Buy: $20.20 – Sell: $21.34 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.05

Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.43 – Sell: $21.24

Buy: $20.43 – Sell: $21.24 IXE: Purchase: $19.65- Sale: $21.07

Purchase: $19.65- Sale: $21.07 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.32

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.32 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.10

Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $20.3450 – Sale: $21.3555

Purchase: $20.3450 – Sale: $21.3555 Banregio: Purchase: $19.68 – Sale: $21.49

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,668.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, how did the exchange rate wake up?

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.86 pesos, for $24.66 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.