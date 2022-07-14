Business

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso closes with slight advance

Today, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.7285 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxicothe exchange rate ended the day at 20.6806 pesos per unit.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, inflation in the United States accelerated in June, reaching an annual rate of 9.1% and a monthly rate of 1.3%. After the publication of inflation in the US, the exchange rate in Mexico reached the level of 21 pesos per dollar.

In the US, observed inflation is converging more and more towards the adverse scenario, where inflation could reach a level of 10% this year.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.8321- Sell: $20.8321
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.84
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.20 – Sell: $21.34
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.05
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.43 – Sell: $21.24
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.65- Sale: $21.07
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.32
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Buy: $20.11 – Sell: $21.10
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Purchase: $20.3450 – Sale: $21.3555
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.68 – Sale: $21.49

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,668.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.86 pesos, for $24.66 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

