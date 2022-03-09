Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with appreciation

Zach 21 hours ago Business Leave a comment 64 Views

Today, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at $21.0479 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $21.3327 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 1.19% or 25.5 cents, trading around 21.12 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 21.3952 and a minimum of 21.0891 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $21.3327 – Sell: $21.3327
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.36 – Sell: $21.54
  • Bancomer: Buy: $20.74 – Sell: $21.64
  • Banorte: Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.65
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $22.30
  • IXE: Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.65
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00
  • Monex: Buy: $20.63 – Sell: $21.63
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $20.99
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.90 – Sale: $21.90
  • Santander: Purchase: $20.43 – Sale: $21.99
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84
  • Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 42 thousand 197.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso back 4 sessions in a row

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.23 pesos, for $27.74 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

The keys to understanding the impact of Biden’s executive order on the “responsible development” of cryptocurrencies

Photo: AP The US president signed an executive order on Wednesday to “guarantee the responsible …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved