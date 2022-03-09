Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the dollar quotes at $21.0479 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $21.3327 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 1.19% or 25.5 cents, trading around 21.12 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 21.3952 and a minimum of 21.0891 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $21.3327 – Sell: $21.3327

: Buy $21.3327 – Sell: $21.3327 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $20.36 – Sell: $21.54

: Buy: $20.36 – Sell: $21.54 Bancomer: Buy: $20.74 – Sell: $21.64

Buy: $20.74 – Sell: $21.64 Banorte: Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.65

Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.65 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $22.30

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $22.30 IXE: Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.65

Purchase: $20.25 – Sale: $21.65 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00 Monex: Buy: $20.63 – Sell: $21.63

Buy: $20.63 – Sell: $21.63 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $20.99 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.90 – Sale: $21.90

Purchase: $20.90 – Sale: $21.90 Santander: Purchase: $20.43 – Sale: $21.99

Purchase: $20.43 – Sale: $21.99 Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84

Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84 Banregio: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 42 thousand 197.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso back 4 sessions in a row

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.23 pesos, for $27.74 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.