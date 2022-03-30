Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.8507 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $19.9518 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.45% or 9.1 cents, trading around 19.89 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 19.9846 and a minimum of 19.8810 pesos. The appreciation of the peso is consistent with a general weakening of the dollar.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9518 – Sell: $19.9518
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.24
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.24
- Banorte: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.25
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
- IXE: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.25
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50
- Monex: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.45
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60
- Santander: Buy: $18.92 – Sell: $20.43
- Exchange: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.55
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60
As for bitcoin, it is currently at 47 thousand 142.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.15 pesos, for $26.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
