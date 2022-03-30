Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.8507 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $19.9518 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.45% or 9.1 cents, trading around 19.89 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 19.9846 and a minimum of 19.8810 pesos. The appreciation of the peso is consistent with a general weakening of the dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9518 – Sell: $19.9518
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.24
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.24
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.25
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.85 – Sale: $20.25
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.45
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60
  • Santander: Buy: $18.92 – Sell: $20.43
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $20.55
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 47 thousand 142.0 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.15 pesos, for $26.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

