Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6728 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed marates yesterday at 20.7484 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.71% or 14.7 cents, trading around 20.67 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.6273 and a maximum of 20.8335 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.7484 – Sell: $20.7484

: Buy $20.7484 – Sell: $20.7484 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $22,322 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.03 pesos, for $25.12 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

