Business

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with appreciation

Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9521 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.0331 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.36% or 7.1 cents, trading around 19.91 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.0107 and a minimum of 19.9061 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0331 – Sell: $20.0331
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,439 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso advances 15 cents in the session

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.81 pesos, for $23.49 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James43 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Price of the dollar today August 23, peso advances in the session

54 mins ago

Employee reveals that Chipotle charges $4 to refill a glass of soda that costs $0.02

13 hours ago

Real estate market in the US continues in free fall and returns to 2016 lows

15 hours ago

How does it impact Colombia that the euro falls below the dollar? – Sectors – Economy

17 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button