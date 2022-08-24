Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9521 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.0331 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.36% or 7.1 cents, trading around 19.91 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.0107 and a minimum of 19.9061 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0331 – Sell: $20.0331

: Buy $20.0331 – Sell: $20.0331 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,439 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.81 pesos, for $23.49 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

