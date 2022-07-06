Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6562 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.5768 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.74% or 15.2 cents, trading around 20.68 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.4941 and a maximum of 20.7005 pesos.

From a technical point of view, the 20.70 level is a key resistance level that was respected in mid-June and if it is broken through strongly, the exchange rate could move towards 21.00 pesos per dollar in the short term.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5768- Sell: $20.5768

: Buy $20.5768- Sell: $20.5768 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88 Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49

: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41

Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41 Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47

Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,256 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.06 pesos, for $24.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

