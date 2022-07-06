Business

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with depreciation

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Today, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6562 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.5768 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.74% or 15.2 cents, trading around 20.68 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.4941 and a maximum of 20.7005 pesos.

From a technical point of view, the 20.70 level is a key resistance level that was respected in mid-June and if it is broken through strongly, the exchange rate could move towards 21.00 pesos per dollar in the short term.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.5768- Sell: $20.5768
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,256 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso loses 27 cents in the session

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.06 pesos, for $24.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. She has worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 5, 2022

44 mins ago

Fear of recession in Europe: the euro is trading at almost 1.03 dollars | AlMomento.Net

55 mins ago

19 packages sent to Cuba disappear: client demands answers

1 hour ago

Recession fears grow: key indicator points to an imminent recession in the US, but declaring it is not so easy | Univision Money News

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button