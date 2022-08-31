Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1326 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.1553 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.26% or 5.2 cents, trading around 20.20 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a maximum of 20.2406 and a minimum of 20.0855 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1553 – Sell: $20.1553

: Buy $20.1553 – Sell: $20.1553 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,310 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.17 pesos, for $23.42 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

