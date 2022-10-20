Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1540 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.0542 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.65% or 13 cents, trading around 20.16 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.0108 and a maximum of 20.1759 pesos per dollar.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788

: Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,166 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.71 pesos, for $22.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

