Business

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with few changes

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Today, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4502 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.4683 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session without changes compared to yesterday’s close, trading around 20.46 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3895 and a maximum of 20.4780 pesos.

Today at 1:00 p.m. the Fed’s monetary policy announcement will be made. An increase of 75 bp is anticipated in the interest rate, to a range between 2.25 and 2.50%, a level that coincides with the maximum reached in the last cycle normalization of the rate that concluded in 2018.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4683 – Sell: $20.4683
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,304 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso loses 2 cents in the session

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.74 pesos, for $24.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

JetBlue promotes flights from $49 to destinations inside and outside the US for travel in August and September

2 hours ago

Americans already feel like they’re in a recession

4 hours ago

Mega Millions: Jackpot Reaches $790 Million; tips for lottery winners

5 hours ago

what are the chances of winning it?

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button