Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with few changes

Today, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4502 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.4683 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session without changes compared to yesterday’s close, trading around 20.46 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3895 and a maximum of 20.4780 pesos.

Today at 1:00 p.m. the Fed’s monetary policy announcement will be made. An increase of 75 bp is anticipated in the interest rate, to a range between 2.25 and 2.50%, a level that coincides with the maximum reached in the last cycle normalization of the rate that concluded in 2018.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4683 – Sell: $20.4683

: Buy $20.4683 – Sell: $20.4683 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,304 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso loses 2 cents in the session

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.74 pesos, for $24.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.