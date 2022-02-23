Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso shows an appreciation

Today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1789 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $20.2972 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.45% or 9.1 cents, trading around 20.21 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.3080 and a minimum of 20.1989 pesos, a level not seen from October 27, 2021.

The Mexican peso continues to appreciate. It is approaching, in interbank prices, 20.17 pesos, a level not seen since October 27, 2021. The Mexican peso is today the fifth most appreciated currency, behind the Brazilian real with 1.19%, the New Zealand dollar with 1.08%, the Chilean peso with 1.04% and Australian dollar, with 0.79%.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2972 – Sell: $20.2972
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.56 – Sell: $20.74
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.55
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.76 – Sale: $20.76
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.88
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.80
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.00

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,934.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.89 pesos, for $27.42 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

