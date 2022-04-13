Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.8037 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $19.8211 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.09% or 1.9 cents, trading around 19.78 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 19.8241 and a minimum of 19.7407 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8211 – Sell: $19.8211

: Buy $19.8211 – Sell: $19.8211 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.54

: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.54 Bancomer: Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.32

Buy: $19.42 – Sell: $20.32 Banorte: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $18.90 – Sale: $20.30 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00

Purchase: $20.70 – Sale: $22.00 Monex: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.65

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.65 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.70 Santander: Buy: $19.13 – Sell: $20.65

Buy: $19.13 – Sell: $20.65 Exchange: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.57

Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $20.57 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.80

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,820.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.41 pesos, for $25.73 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

