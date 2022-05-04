Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation
Today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.2085 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $20.2727 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.39% or 7.9 cents, trading around 20.21 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2071 and a maximum of 20.3076 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2727 – Sell: $20.2727
- HSBC: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60
- Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.57
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40
- IXE: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99
- Monex: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.29
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
- Santander: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.93
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.94
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,038.0 with an upward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $21.33 pesos, for 25.33 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
