Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.2085 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $20.2727 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.39% or 7.9 cents, trading around 20.21 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2071 and a maximum of 20.3076 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2727 – Sell: $20.2727
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.60
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.57
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.40
  • IXE: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.65
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.29
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.93
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.94
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,038.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.33 pesos, for 25.33 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

