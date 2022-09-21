Business

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9981 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 19.9848 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing an appreciation of 0.11% or 2.1 cents, trading around 19.98 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9762 and a maximum of 20.0445. pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9848 – Sell: $19.9848
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,268 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso closes day losing ground

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.82 pesos, for $22.86 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

How is the new Lamborghini yacht that has just arrived on the shores of Miami

1 hour ago

American Airlines introduced new premium seats with more privacy for long trips

1 hour ago

The Fed raises interest rates again by 0.75% for the third consecutive time

2 hours ago

The dollar reached its highest value in 20 years imposed by the war in Ukraine and the interest rate in the US

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button