Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9981 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 19.9848 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing an appreciation of 0.11% or 2.1 cents, trading around 19.98 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9762 and a maximum of 20.0445. pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9848 – Sell: $19.9848

: Buy $19.9848 – Sell: $19.9848 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,268 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.82 pesos, for $22.86 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

