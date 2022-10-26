Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8486 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 19.8873 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.32% or 6.4 cents, trading around 19.81 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.8144 and a maximum of 19.8976 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8873 – Sell: $19.8873

: Buy $19.8873 – Sell: $19.8873 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,556 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.87 pesos, for $22.93 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

