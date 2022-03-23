Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1923 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $20.2786 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.19% or 3.9 cents, trading around 20.24 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.2952 and a minimum of 20.2040 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2786 – Sell: $20.2786

: Buy $20.2786 – Sell: $20.2786 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.73

: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.73 Bancomer: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54

Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.82 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87 Exchange: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.79 Banregio: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.95

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $42,245.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.19 pesos, for $26.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

