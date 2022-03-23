Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Zach 2 hours ago Business Leave a comment 50 Views

Today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.1923 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $20.2786 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.19% or 3.9 cents, trading around 20.24 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate reaching a maximum of 20.2952 and a minimum of 20.2040 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.2786 – Sell: $20.2786
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.73
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.54
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.82
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.39
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.87
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.79
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.95

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $42,245.0 with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso has 7 sessions won in a row

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.19 pesos, for $26.65 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Price of the dollar today March 22, peso gains another session

Today, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2880 pesos per unit with a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved