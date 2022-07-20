Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with few changes

Today, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4765 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.5067 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with few changes, showing an appreciation of 0.04% and trading around 20.51 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.4461 and a maximum of 20.5919 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5067 – Sell: $20.5067

: Buy $20.5067 – Sell: $20.5067 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87

: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.75 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.73

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.73 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,899 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.95 pesos, for $24.56 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

