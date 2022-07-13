Price of the dollar today Wednesday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9122 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.8321 pesos per unit.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, high inflation makes it likely that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise its interest rate on July 27 at a rate of 75 bp, seeking to adopt a restrictive monetary stance, despite the fact that this has a negative effect on economic activity.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.8321 – Sell: $20.8321

: Buy $20.8321 – Sell: $20.8321 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18

: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77

Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04

Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11

Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,101 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.93 pesos, for $24.78 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

