Business

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, this is the exchange rate

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Today, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.9122 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.8321 pesos per unit.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, high inflation makes it likely that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise its interest rate on July 27 at a rate of 75 bp, seeking to adopt a restrictive monetary stance, despite the fact that this has a negative effect on economic activity.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.8321 – Sell: $20.8321
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.04 – Sell: $21.18
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $19.34 – Sell: $20.77
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.26 – Sell: $21.04
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $20.59
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.09- Sale: $20.11
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.49 – Sale: $21.18

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,101 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso loses 10 cents in the session cents

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.93 pesos, for $24.78 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Degree in Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. She has worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

The true story of the couple who found a math crack in the lottery and won millions

2 mins ago

Dollar in Colombia live: what is its price today – Financial Sector – Economy

13 mins ago

These are the most common mistakes that make us consume more electricity at home

3 hours ago

Sisters start Mexican food business

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button