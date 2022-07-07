Price of the dollar: why is it rising so much against the peso in Colombia? – Sectors – Economy

According to data from the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC), the foreign exchange market opened with the dollar at $4,280, which later reached a maximum price of $4,397, but finally closed at $4,353.50. the historical maximum of the cost of said currency in the country.

That’s the way it is, The Representative Market Rate (TRM) in force for this Thursday, July 7, is $4,354.50.

The dollar, worldwide, has been boosted thanks to the monetary policy adopted by the US Federal Reserve (FED), which seeks to deal with the high inflation in the US.

The measure implemented by the FED has favored not only the devaluation of the Colombian peso but also of other currencies such as the euro, which was at the lowest level in 20 years, compared to the North American currency last Tuesday, June 5.

“Fears for the health of the world economy are evident and that is the reason why stock markets, oil and industrial metals fall“explained analyst David Madden, from Equiti Capital, to ‘AFP’.

For the case of Colombia, Currently, several global and local phenomena are coming together that are favoring the devaluation of the peso against the dollar.. Andrés Giraldo, professor and director of the Department of Economics at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, explained to EL TIEMPO what those factors are that have led to the fall of the national currency.

Global causes of the increase in the price of the dollar

“The first thing to understand is that in Colombia the price of the dollar is not set by anyone, but rather it is a matter of supply and demand… Right now there is little supply“, highlighted the expert.

The dollar continues to rise globally. It reached the highest value against the euro.

According to Giraldo, as mentioned above, The United States is raising its interest rates, which means that there are fewer dollars circulating in the world market. However, in the face of a possible recession, investors seek refuge in the dollar, which increases demand.

“There is also an increase in demand because, as there is a threat of recession in the US and therefore worldwide, people are starting to look for safe assets and one of them is the dollarr,” Giraldo added.

Added to the economic situation of the North American country is the war between Ukraine and Russia which, as is already known, has caused an increase in the prices of some goods and supplies that were exported by the countries in question.

Not in vain, according to the International Monetary Fund, the conflict in Europe leads to higher inflation and problems in international trade and supply chains, already affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fears for the health of the world economy are evident and that is the reason why stock markets fall

To this is added the economic consequences of the arrival of covid-19since governments had to intervene actively with fiscal policies that, today, are pushing up prices.

“These global phenomena are leading to a high degree of uncertainty and people want to take refuge in safe assets, so they go for the dollar“, Professor Giraldo concluded.

Local causes of the increase in the price of the dollar

Another reason for the rise of the dollar against the Colombian peso, in local terms, is the election of President Gustavo Petro or, put another way, the uncertainty that the market has regarding the decisions of the new president in fiscal and pension terms.

The increase in the demand for dollars increases the exchange rate.

“It is not because there is a bad perception of the economy under the Petro government, but rather that there is a certain degree of reserve. More than certainty that something bad is going to happen, it is that there is a lot of uncertainty, so people reserve part of their assets in dollars“, clarified the professional.

This growing demand for dollars in the country contrasts with the low supply of the currency, which impacts the price of the US currency in the country..

Additionally, there is concern at the national level about what could happen to the mining-energy sector, since it is still not clear what decisions the leader of the Historical Pact will take regarding the extraction of hydrocarbons.

The expectations regarding the issue cause the future supply of dollars to decrease: “The fact that Colombia stops hydrocarbon exploration even if there are exploitation contracts in force, generates great uncertainty because the shortage of dollars via the mining-energy sector is going to be sooner rather than later.“.

Finally, the Javeriana teacher considers that another factor, at the national level, that intervenes in the devaluation of the peso is the external public debtwhich is more than 100,000 million dollars, according to March 2022 data from Banco de la República.

The devaluation of the Colombian peso is due to several global and local factors, mainly what is happening today with the global economy.

“That may be taking its toll on us because if you have a debt in dollars and you increase that debt, you have to pay more interest, but since you earn in pesos you have to make a greater effort to be able to pay those dollars. That effort increases the demand for dollars and puts pressure on the rise of the currency,” said the expert.

for Giraldo devaluation is a global phenomenon given the current context, but in Colombia it becomes more evident due to the environment of uncertainty at the economic level that is lived before the presidency of Gustavo Petro.

“Devaluation is taking place all over the world and Colombia is no stranger to it, but in the country it is slightly higher because it may be that people are giving their investments a timeout and, meanwhile, they are taking refuge in the dollar.“.

