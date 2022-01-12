Price wins, but KTM has little to celebrate …

A two-sided stage for KTM: Price’s victory, but goodbye to Benavides and Walkner loses ground. Ranking upset again, here’s how it went.

It’s a bittersweet day at KTM, experiencing different emotions. Above all, the disappointment for the reigning champion officially out of action. Kevin Benavides, so far 5th in the overall, 10 minutes behind the leader, he stopped during the stage due to a mechanical problem on his KTM. His Dakar closes so prematurely… The stage success, however, goes to Toby Price, who thus obtains the first victory of 2022 after the penalty inflicted on him in the 5th stage (delivering the triumph to Petrucci). Matthias Walkner’s hopes for glory are also diminishing, in difficulty at the end… Thanks Adrien Van Beveren, who takes advantage of the troubles of his direct opponents and is again at the top in the overall standings. Danilo Petrucci at the moment the only Italian at the finish line, 12th at +7: 53. Here’s how it went today.

Path and protagonists

For motorcyclists it is the second longest route in total, just under 400 km of special (details). Matthias Walkner is the new leader and started fourth today, behind lead ‘Nacho’ Cornejo, Kevin Benavides and Ricky Brabec, with GasGas rider Sam Sunderland 14th and determined to recover what he lost yesterday. The twist, however, arrives at km 133: the Argentine rider stops, a mechanical trouble knocks out his bike and the hopes of being able to defend the title, fighting until the end of the race. Now KTM can only look to Walkner, already winner in 2018 and the only one of the factory team still competing for the ultimate success. But it seems that the standard bearers of the Austrian house have very little luck in this edition, between errors and mechanical troubles …

Honda starts at its best with Joan Barreda, Pablo Quintanilla and Cornejo at the top, but the Mattinghofen team guys are certainly not inclined to let them go, as shown for example by the ascent of Price, Sunderland, Luciano Benavides. Attention also to the Polish Maciej Giemza (Orlen Team, Husqvarna), who is doing really well in his 5th Dakar. Summit changes: Quintanilla, Barreda, Cornejo, Walkner and Sunderland make navigation mistakes, with the latter two suffering most of all. A bad blow for their dreams of glory… Don’t slow down Toby Price, here is his first seal of 2022! A solid Luciano Benavides follows on a fierce Joan Barreda, while in the general classification Adrien Van Beveren rejoices, who now takes the lead again on Pablo Quintanilla (2nd despite the error).

The top ten of the stage

1. Toby Price (AUS) – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 3:19:32

2. Luciano Benavides (ARG) – Husqvarna Factory Racing – +2: 09

3. Joan Barreda (ESP) – Monster Energy Honda Team – +3: 21

4. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA) – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team – +3: 35

5. Lorenzo Santolino (ESP) – Sherco Factory – +5: 40

6. Andrew Short (USA) – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team – +6: 29

7. Stefan Svitko (SVK) – Slovnaft Rally Team – +6: 29

8. Maciej Giemza (POL) – Orlen Team – +6: 44

9. Rui Gonçalves (PRT) – Sherco Factory – +6: 49

10. Pablo Quintanilla (CHL) – Monster Energy Honda Team – +7: 05

The overall top ten

