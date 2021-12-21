Business

prices and offers at the end of December

Renault has the Clio on offer until December 31st: promotions and prices on the entire range of the transalpine car

Renault Clio (renault.it)

There Renault, for the last days of December, is promoting the Clio, the B-segment car of the French company.

The version in promotion is the Zen Tce 90 what it costs 13,900 euros VAT included through the financing Renault Easy; advance of € 4,100, then 36 monthly installments of € 99.40 and the final maxi-payment of € 8,928 called Guaranteed Future Value. Tan 5.25% and Taeg at 7.18%, theoffer is valid until December 31st but only in case of scrapping or collection of a car owned by the buyer for at least six months. The car comes standard with a 7 ″ touchscreen with configuration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

However, there is also the GPL version of the Clio; is the model is Zen Tce 100 Gpl purchasable for 14,250 euros taking advantage of the Renault Easy financing. The advance is 4,150 euros, then 36 installments of 118.33 euros each and the final installment, called Valore Futuro Garantito, for an amount of 8,924.00 euros. Fixed Tan 5.25% and Taeg at 7.12%. Also in this case, just as for the previous version, the offer is valid until 31 December and only with the scrapping or collection of a used car owned by the buyer for six months.

Renault Clio, the hybrid version

Renault Clio Hybrid
Renault Clio Hybrid (Renault.it)

Renault, however, is also promoting the hybrid version, for those who want to focus on ecological. The version is the Zen Hybrid e-tech 140 which costs 17,600 with the Renault Easy financing. The offer, until December 31st, is valid only in the event of scrapping or exchange of the second-hand vehicle owned for at least six months by the purchaser.

Advance in this case of 4,600 euros, then 36 monthly installments of € 117.99 and the final maxi installment of € 11,551.60 called Valore Futuro Guaranteed. Tan at 3.99% and Taeg at 5.38%.

