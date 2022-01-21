prices and offers on models for January

Dacia offers the Duster: prices and promotions on the entire range until January 31, 2022

There Dacia, for the month of January, offers the Duster, the low cost SUV of the Romanian brand belonging to the Renault group. It is a car suitable for off-roading, appreciated above all for its very low costs.

On offer is the Duster Comfort 4 × 2 TCe from 100 horses powered by LPG that you can buy for 16.95 euros through the PlusValore Dacia financing. In this case, the advance is 4,700 euros, then 36 monthly installments of 148.97 euros over the final maxirata of the amount of € 9,872.50. Fixed TAN at 5.25% and APR at 6.88%. The offer is valid until January 31st.

L’total amount of credit is 13,351.92 euros and includes the financing of the vehicle for the amount of 12,250 euros and, in the event of adhesion, of the protected financing of the value of 552.92 euros and the pack service of 549 euros including 3 years of theft and fire and 1 year of driver insurance . The preliminary investigation costs are 300 euros, while the stamp duty is charged on the first installment and is worth 33.38 euros; the interest is 1,883.50.

Dacia Duster, the Prestige version

On offer, however, also the Prestige UP 4 × 2 version; 1.0 liter TCe 100 horsepower engine, also powered by DFULL LPG. With the PlusValore financing from Dacia the car can be purchased at 18,150 euros; in this case advance of 4,880 euros, then 36 monthly installments in the amount of 179.78 euros (which correspond to approximately 6 euros per day) in addition to the final maxirata amount of 10,532.50 and denominated Guaranteed future value. Fixed TAN at 5.25% and APR at 6.79%.

L’total amount of credit is 14,937.58 euros and includes the vehicle financing of 13,270 euros plus, in case of adhesion, the Protected Loan worth 618.58 euros and the Pack Service at 1,049 euros including 3 years of theft and fire, 1 year of Driver Insurance, ordinary maintenance 3 years or 60,000 km. The preliminary investigation costs of the file are € 300 in addition to the stamp duty € 37.34 (charged on the first installment). Interest instead amounted to € 2,066.94. The offer, also in this case, is valid until January 31, 2022.

The car, of series, has easy access with the keyless system, in fact without a key; just keep it with you, without having to remove it to unlock the doors and start the engine. Also standard multiview camera which offers a 360-degree view of the whole surrounding environment, very useful in maneuvers, considering the size of the car and the rear window which is anything but huge. It is also able to detect holes, stones and hidden obstacles, not visible to the naked eye from the cockpit.